Miami Beach Revokes Diddy’s Key to the City Amid Sexual Trafficking Charges and Scandal

By Web Desk

Miami Beach officials have revoked Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Key to the City due to his ongoing legal troubles and reputation decline amid sex trafficking charges. The 54-year-old rapper and music mogul received the honor in 2015 from then-Mayor Philip Levine during the Revolt Music Conference for his contributions to music and the Miami Beach community. However, recent charges and allegations led the current city commission, led by Mayor Steven Meiner, to vote unanimously to strip him of the honor.

The move comes after similar actions in New York, where Mayor Eric Adams recently asked Combs to return the city’s Key after a video surfaced showing the rapper allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The request cited the Key’s symbolic nature as reserved for upstanding citizens.

Combs, who is currently held in a Brooklyn jail, faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. With over 100 sexual misconduct allegations now against him, his trial is set for May 5, 2025. Miami Beach’s decision underscores a growing trend among cities reassessing honors previously awarded to the embattled mogul.

