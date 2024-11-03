Palace shares Kate Middleton, Prince William’s photos with heartfelt statement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have become the backbone of the monarchy as they attract massive praise and hearts for their loving and caring nature.

Kensington Palace has paid a telling tribute to the Prince and Princess of Wales for their amazing works and dedications to the royal duties amid Catherine’s health crisis as she has recently come out of the woods and completed her cancer treatment.

William and Kate’s office has shared the couple’s adorable photos and clips of their public engagements during the month of October.

The heart capturing photos and videos were titled: “Welcome to the October Rewind”

The Palace also shared Princess Kate’s heartfelt message she had posted after her meeting with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a budding young photographer who is navigating a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Kate states: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

It comes amid reports that Prince William is all set to take a solo flight to South Africa for his star-studded EarthshotPrize event in Cape Town.