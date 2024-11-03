World

Drugs and Weapons Seized in Sweep of Jail Housing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

By Abidoon Nadeem

Federal authorities recently seized drugs, weapons, and electronic devices during a sweep of the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held on sex trafficking conspiracy charges. The sweep, conducted by the Bureau of Prisons, was described as a routine operation intended to enhance safety and was unrelated to Combs’s detention. However, MDC has faced increased scrutiny following violent incidents, including two fatal stabbings over the summer, leading to multiple charges against inmates and a corrections officer.

Combs, who has been denied bail twice, is awaiting a trial set for next year. His legal team is pushing for his release, citing poor jail conditions, with a hearing scheduled in the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. Meanwhile, Combs’s defense team has requested early evidence disclosure, including accuser identities, which prosecutors argue could jeopardize witness security.

The high-profile MDC facility has previously housed notable inmates like Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and currently holds Sam Bankman-Fried. As Combs’s legal battles continue, a federal grand jury will hear new evidence against him next week.

