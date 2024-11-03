Kamala Harris Surprises on SNL with Maya Rudolph to Huge Applause: ‘End the Dramala

Vice President Kamala Harris delighted fans with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 2, just three days before the presidential election. The show’s cold open started with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, leading to Maya Rudolph reprising her beloved portrayal of Harris. The skit also featured Dana Carvey as President Biden and Andy Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Rudolph, portraying Harris, sat before a mirror wishing she could talk to “a Black, South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area.” That’s when the real Harris, 60, appeared alongside Rudolph, both dressed in matching suits, sparking raucous applause from the live audience.

“You’ve got this,” Harris told her onscreen double. “Because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors,” she joked, referencing Trump’s awkward moment struggling to open a garbage truck door in Wisconsin days prior.

In their playful back-and-forth, Rudolph and Harris recited, “Keep calmala and carry on-a-la,” before finishing each other’s sentence: “…belief in the promise of America.”

The skit wrapped up with Harris asking if Rudolph was registered in Pennsylvania. When she replied “No,” Harris quipped, “Well, it was worth a shot!” The duo then closed with the classic line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”