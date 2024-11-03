Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Shuts Down Dating Rumors: ‘He’s Not My Type’

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s former lawyer, has officially denied the internet rumors that she and the actor were ever romantically involved. In a recent interview with Extra, Vasquez, 40, stated that there was no truth to the dating speculation, adding, “Let me just go on the record here: I never dated Johnny Depp, and I never would. He’s not my type.”

Vasquez said she first heard about the rumors from her parents, who assuredly knew they were untrue. The attorney also admitted she’s hardly seen Depp’s films, having only watched Chocolat and, surprisingly, none of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

While Vasquez isn’t a follower of Depp’s filmography, she did share that she was struck by his unique perspective when they met. “He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He’s such an artist,” she reflected.

Although the defamation trial against Amber Heard concluded with a verdict favoring Depp, Vasquez revealed that she still keeps in touch with him through a group text thread.

The actor’s love life, however, did include a brief relationship with another lawyer, Joelle Rich, who represented him in a separate U.K. legal battle in 2020. A source had previously confirmed that while they were seeing each other, it “wasn’t serious.”

Depp recently commented on how his legal battles had turned his life into “a soap opera,” underscoring the intense public interest surrounding the cases.