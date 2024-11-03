John Mulaney Hosts SNL, Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Kids as Pete Davidson Debuts Tattoo-Free Look

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live as host on Nov. 2, bringing humor and a heartwarming shout-out to his two young children. During his monologue, Mulaney shared an update on his life as a dad, mentioning his and wife Olivia Munn’s newborn daughter, Méi June, born via surrogate in September, as well as their 2-year-old son, Malcolm.

Mulaney joked about his parenting duties, comparing looking after a toddler to “transporting a convict across state lines,” while his wife cared for their newborn. At the end of the show, he sent a special “Goodnight” message to his kids on camera, drawing cheers from the audience

The night also featured a surprise cameo from Pete Davidson, who appeared in a “Port Authority Duane Reade” sketch sporting visibly fewer tattoos—a look he recently debuted during an event in California.

Saturday Night Live also brought Kamala Harris into the comedy mix with Maya Rudolph reprising her role as the vice president in a cold open that saw Harris join Rudolph onscreen in a playful moment.

Mulaney, a former SNL writer and Five-Timers Club member, has hosted the show multiple times since 2018 and continues his comedic projects with Netflix, where he is set to launch a new live variety show in 2025. SNL airs every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.