Qatar commits to invest $3b in Pakistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday claimed that Qatar has pledged to invest $3 billion in Pakistan.

This commitment was highlighted during a news conference in Islamabad on Friday where he reviewed the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Tarar emphasised that the partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will extend across various sectors, including trade, investment, culture, and the economy. He stated that this significant investment will bolster Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

A noteworthy highlight of the PMs visit to Qatar was an exhibition showcasing Pakistani art and architecture, a step Tarar described as pivotal in enhancing bilateral relations.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his continued support and cooperation.

Moreover, the information minister also shared positive outcomes from meetings with Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He noted an increase in Saudi investments in Pakistan, which have risen from $2.2 billion to $2.8 billion, a $600 million boost that reflects the strengthening ties between the two nations.