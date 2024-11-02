NATIONAL

Qatar commits to invest $3b in Pakistan: Tarar

By Staff Report
  • Information minister says partnership will extend across various sectors, including trade, investment, and culture

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday claimed that Qatar has pledged to invest $3 billion in Pakistan.

This commitment was highlighted during a news conference in Islamabad on Friday where he reviewed the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Tarar emphasised that the partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will extend across various sectors, including trade, investment, culture, and the economy. He stated that this significant investment will bolster Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

A noteworthy highlight of the PMs visit to Qatar was an exhibition showcasing Pakistani art and architecture, a step Tarar described as pivotal in enhancing bilateral relations.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his continued support and cooperation.

Moreover, the information minister also shared positive outcomes from meetings with Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He noted an increase in Saudi investments in Pakistan, which have risen from $2.2 billion to $2.8 billion, a $600 million boost that reflects the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Previous article
In Doha, PM touts Pakistan as destination for foreign investment
Next article
Nine killed, 29 injured in Mastung blast targeting police guarding polio team
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC declares Punjab’s ban on transfers, postings as unlawful

An overreach of executive power disturbs the balance, observes  Justice Asim Hafeez in his eight-page verdict LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday...

Gandapur honours with ‘incentives’ arrested govt officials after release from jail

Swat University affirms commitment to fight breast cancer

David Beckham’s wife Victoria dresses up for Halloween first time in 27 years

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.