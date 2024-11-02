In Doha, PM touts Pakistan as destination for foreign investment

PM Shehbaz invites QBA members to explore Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors

Both sides discuss potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors during a meeting with the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the invitation to the QBA delegation during a meeting. The QBA delegation, led by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, included prominent figures from Qatar’s business community, each representing influential sectors within the country’s economy.

Key attendees comprised Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Mana Group Saod Bin Omar Bin Hamad Al-Mana; Executive Director of Mannai Corporation Khalid Ahmed Al Mannai; Chairman MENA & Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Salah Mohammed Jaidah; and CEO of Blue Salon Nabil Abu Issa, among others.

This meeting in Doha was part of his two-day official visit to Qatar, aimed at strengthening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted numerous investment opportunities, emphasizing the attractiveness of Pakistan as a destination for foreign investment.

“Delegates expressed interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape and, in particular, in upcoming projects in energy, technology, and infrastructure development,” stated an official release from Sharif’s office.

Both sides discussed potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation, and sustainable development in their respective countries.

The QBA members responded positively to the invitation, indicating a keen interest in expanding their investments in Pakistan’s sectors.

The meeting also underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation to enhance economic stability and growth in the region.

Notable government officials present included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Commerce Kam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Aurangzeb, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

On Thursday, Sharif had met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussing the significance of strengthening bilateral collaboration across various sectors, including trade and investment.

His discussions in Doha followed a visit to the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he engaged with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to bolster trade and investment ties.