Prince Harry faced another setback as a judge in London’s High Court dismissed his claims of being “bugged” and “tracked” by the British tabloid The Sun. Harry alleged that the newspaper had used hidden devices to monitor his movements, as well as those of his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. However, the judge ruled against Harry, citing insufficient evidence to support his claims.

Harry initially filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that The Sun illegally intercepted his and Davy’s private moments. Although he later dropped the claim involving Davy, he continued to pursue the accusation that his devices were hacked. However, the court found no solid evidence, with the judge stating that Harry’s allegations were too “generalized.”

Public opinion has been critical of Harry’s legal actions, with some commenters suggesting that the Duke should focus on a more private life rather than pursuing baseless lawsuits. “Where are the listening devices, where are the witnesses?” one observer questioned, reflecting growing frustration with Harry’s repeated complaints about media intrusion.

In the judge’s final ruling, he emphasized that Harry could not include terms like “listening and tracking devices” without credible evidence. This decision marks another legal loss for Harry, underscoring the challenges he faces in his ongoing battle with the press