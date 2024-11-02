Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Secretly Married Ryan Gosling and Opens Up About Their Private Life

After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has finally shed light on her private marriage to Ryan Gosling, her partner of over a decade. The Place Beyond the Pines co-stars, who first sparked romance on set in 2012, tied the knot quietly in 2016 and have since kept their family life out of the limelight. Mendes, 50, recently shared her feelings about Gosling, admitting that he makes her feel “very sexy,” despite her own struggles with self-perception.

“The way my man looks at me is just… at times, I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” she told The Times, revealing that Gosling’s love is a major part of her self-confidence. She opened up about their special connection, saying, “So much of how I feel reflects what he’s giving me,” highlighting the strength of their bond.

Mendes also got candid about the challenges of raising their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, while managing a career. On the Parenting & You podcast, she described parenting as “exhausting” and admitted she sometimes struggles with “yelling,” which she feels guilty about. Mendes is working toward “gentle parenting” but acknowledges the pressures of daily life can make it difficult.

Her honesty offers a rare glimpse into the ups and downs of balancing Hollywood and family life. For Mendes and Gosling, the foundation of love and support has kept them strong through the years, reminding fans that even A-listers face the same real-life challenges as anyone else.