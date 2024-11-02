Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling Compete for Roles Amid Power Struggle Over Ocean’s 11 Prequel

Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling are reportedly competing for high-profile roles, with tensions rising as they both vie for a spot in a planned Ocean’s 11 prequel. According to In Touch, Pitt, 60, and longtime Ocean’s series collaborator George Clooney are working to maintain control of the franchise after a script was developed to bring Gosling, 43, and Margot Robbie, 34, into the series as leads. This proposal has sparked concerns from Pitt’s camp, with an insider stating, “The stakes have never been higher.”

While Pitt has worked with Gosling in The Big Short and Robbie in Babylon, the source revealed Pitt was notably unsupportive of their recent success in Barbie. Reportedly, Pitt perceives Gosling’s collaboration with Bullet Train director David Leitch on The Fall Guy as an attempt to emulate his own career moves, prompting frustration.

Despite previously mentioning in GQ that he feels his career might be slowing, Pitt is far from finished, says a source: “Brad isn’t done, especially when it comes to maintaining his status as Hollywood’s bankable leading man.” Even Clooney, 63, has acknowledged the challenges of aging in Hollywood, suggesting that actors need to adapt to character roles over time.

While Pitt and Gosling have had a professional relationship over the years, the competition is now intensifying, with Pitt closely watching Gosling’s career choices. “Brad still gets the best scripts and intends to keep it that way,” the insider shared, underscoring Pitt’s determination to remain at the top as Hollywood’s landscape becomes increasingly competitive.