Meghan Markle Will Only Bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK If This One Condition Is Met

Meghan Markle is open to bringing her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the U.K. — but only if strict security measures are in place, according to a source. The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t visited the U.K. with her children since 2022, and concerns about their safety remain a priority for the family.

“If it’s deemed safe from a security standpoint, she’ll likely allow Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles,” the insider revealed, adding that the Sussexes’ recent property purchase in Portugal may make future trips easier by providing a secure, independent base.

The Sussexes have been vocal about their safety concerns since relocating to the U.S., with royal expert Tom Quinn noting that Meghan is only willing to return if they have their own accommodations and adequate security. Earlier this year, Prince Harry expressed fears about potential risks in the U.K., stating in Tabloids on Trial that he wouldn’t bring Meghan back unless her safety was assured.

Despite losing his legal bid for continued U.K. security privileges, Harry remains hopeful his children can connect with their British heritage safely. In a 2023 witness statement, he said, “The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children… I want them to feel at home there as much as they do in the U.S.” However, he emphasized that he cannot compromise their well-being, making their security a key factor in any future visit.