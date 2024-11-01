Victoria Beckham Joins Halloween Fun for the First Time in 27 Years with David Beckham and Kids

Victoria Beckham got into the Halloween spirit this year, marking her first time dressing up in 27 years! She and husband David Beckham celebrated with their family, sharing playful photos on Instagram. David, 49, kicked off the fun by posting a shirtless pic wearing a wrinkled face mask and an “I <3 Bingo” hat, humorously tagging Victoria and their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, with a shoutout to bingo nights.

Victoria, 50, joined the festivities with a green ogre mask featuring oversized moles and a gummy smile, while daughter Harper, 13, posed between her parents in an orange jumpsuit with a makeup scratch on her cheek. David playfully celebrated Victoria’s costume effort, writing, “First time in 27 years my wife dresses up!”

Victoria continued the fun on her own Instagram, sharing a full-length photo of their costumes with a proud “10/10 for effort!” caption. The family enjoyed a night of Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating, and even had some costume makeup done with products from Victoria Beckham Cosmetics.

The Beckhams, married for 25 years, proved that even after two decades, they’re still all in for family fun and making memories together.