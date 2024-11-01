Lahore ranks as world’s second most polluted city, prompting court action

LAHORE: Lahore’s air quality deteriorated further on Friday, as the city ranked as the world’s second most polluted, recording an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 220.

Despite localized “green lockdowns” in certain areas, the heavy smog continues to affect public health and daily life across the city.

Specific areas reported even higher AQI levels, including 256 over the Pakistan Engineering Society, 253 at Syed Maratab Ali Road, and 247 in Johar Town. These conditions have led to an increase in respiratory issues, with residents reporting throat and chest infections. Doctors have urged citizens to wear face masks when venturing outdoors.

Neighboring areas, including Narowal and its surroundings, also remained shrouded in thick smog and fog, further reducing visibility and causing significant inconvenience for motorists.

In response to the worsening conditions, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took up a smog-related case on Friday. Justice Shahid Karim ordered an immediate crackdown on long-haul vehicles operating within Lahore, specifically targeting those emitting excessive smoke. The court directed authorities to impound any non-compliant vehicles.

Justice Karim also suggested that the Punjab government explore alternative transportation for Chingchi rickshaws by next year. The judge proposed school closures and remote work options for private sector employees for two days per week, alongside a complete ban on commercial activities on Sundays, if conditions do not improve.

Commending the provincial government’s recent pollution-control efforts, Justice Karim reminded officials that these measures stemmed from court directives. The judge further ordered the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to utilize ablution water from mosques to wash city roads. The court scheduled the next hearing for November 8.