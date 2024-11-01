JI urges government to slash fuel prices, citing drop in global oil rates

LAHORE, Nov 01 (INP): Hours after the recent hike in petroleum prices, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on the government to reduce fuel costs, arguing that lower global oil prices should be passed on to the public.

In his statement, Rehman noted that international oil prices had fallen below $67 per barrel and urged the government to decrease petrol prices by Rs30. He criticized the petroleum levy of Rs60, saying it was unfair for citizens to bear additional costs for fuel, and argued that economic growth could be stimulated if the levy were removed.

Rehman also accused the government of mismanaging the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatization process, stating that “the government’s failure in privatizing PIA is resulting in undue burdens on the people.”

The recent price hike includes a Rs1.35 increase per liter for petrol and a Rs3.85 increase for diesel.