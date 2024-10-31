Entertainment

Sophie Turner reveals agony after divorce from ex-Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has shared insight into her life after divorce with ex-Joe Jonas.

During the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Turner candidly expressed her feelings about living miles away from her children.

Last year, the Games of Thrones’ star and Joe Jonas parted ways after four years of marriage. The ex-couple share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

The Hollywood star, who is now dating British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, shared that “It’s absolute agony,” to live far away from your children. As the ex-couple decided to share custody of their children.

Meanwhile, she recalled her life before having daughters, who equally spent their time in between the UK and US, and said, “Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious. I would isolate [myself] a lot.”

Furthermore, “Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work, and thriving in my career and relationships.”

“I want them to see a hard-working mum. ‘It’s because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents,’” Turner added.

“I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant,” she reflected on her friend’s engagement and told the publication, “I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

Before concluding, the Dark Phoenix actor shared, “I’m so happy to be back, I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

