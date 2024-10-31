Hugh Grant Reveals Unique Names of His Youngest Daughters

Hugh Grant, known for keeping his family life private, has finally shared the unique names of his two youngest daughters. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Love Actually star revealed that his 8-year-old daughter is named Lulu Danger Grant, a playful choice made “in a bit of a panic” with his wife, Anna Eberstein, so she’d have a “fun story to tell in bars.”

Grant went on to share that their 5-year-old daughter is named Blue, a name inspired by her older brother’s favorite color after his first suggestion, “Kevin,” was vetoed.

The 64-year-old actor, who also has three older children, joked about his own quirky middle name, Mungo, and admitted that becoming a father has softened him, saying, “I have a life full of love now.”