Travis Kelce makes jaw-dropping confession about his self-image

Travis Kelce appears to be still getting used to seeing himself on TV outside of football.

While speaking with guest Niecy Nash-Betts on the October 30 episode of his and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, Kelce talked about how it feels to watch himself on the show Grotesquerie.

As they started to discuss the show, Kelce’s co-star Nash-Betts complimented him, saying, “I just wanna say, I thought you did such a good job,” to which he responded, “I appreciate that, Niecy.”

The 54-year-old actress also expressed her thoughts, adding, “I hope you’re not one of those people who are afraid to watch yourself, because I want you to be proud of yourself. I really do.”

Kelce replied to her by saying, “I was definitely watching myself, but it’s the same thing with, like, my view on football or really anything that I do. Even like the game show that I did on Amazon [Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?], I look at myself, and I’m like, ‘Man, I could’ve did that better, I could’ve did this better, I could’ve did this better.'” (sic)

“I just always have this mentality of, like, wanting to do things better than what I did on camera or what I’ve done in the past,” the 35-year-old footballer-turned-actor shared, reflecting on his desire to do the best.

“That’s how you grow. We all do that. We all look at it and say, ‘Oh, I should’ve made a different choice.’ So then the next time you get on camera, you’re gonna remember that,” Nash-Betts concluded by reassuring him.

It is pertinent to mention that Grotesquerie, a horror drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, which dropped its first episode on September 25, 2024, has ended after airing its final episode on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX