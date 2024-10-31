Justin Bieber Faces $380K Tax Bill, Weighs Lawsuit Over Financial Mismanagement Claims

Justin Bieber has been hit with a $380,349 bill for unpaid property taxes on his $16.6 million Coachella Valley home, which he bought in January 2023. Official records show half of the payment was due on October 12, with the remaining amount due by April 10, 2024.

As financial concerns mount, sources reveal Bieber is considering legal action against former business managers, alleging mismanagement of his finances. However, his team is reportedly split on the decision, with some insiders claiming the 30-year-old singer’s spending habits — on private jets, luxury properties, and church donations — contribute to his financial strain.

Bieber’s former business management firm, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, denied any wrongdoing, asserting that they were not involved in any unpaid property tax issues during their 18-month representation. Despite a net worth of $300 million, Bieber’s recent financial challenges highlight growing concerns over his spending practices.