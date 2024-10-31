World

Justin Bieber Faces $380K Tax Bill, Weighs Lawsuit Over Financial Mismanagement Claims

By Web Desk

Justin Bieber has been hit with a $380,349 bill for unpaid property taxes on his $16.6 million Coachella Valley home, which he bought in January 2023. Official records show half of the payment was due on October 12, with the remaining amount due by April 10, 2024.

As financial concerns mount, sources reveal Bieber is considering legal action against former business managers, alleging mismanagement of his finances. However, his team is reportedly split on the decision, with some insiders claiming the 30-year-old singer’s spending habits — on private jets, luxury properties, and church donations — contribute to his financial strain.

Bieber’s former business management firm, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, denied any wrongdoing, asserting that they were not involved in any unpaid property tax issues during their 18-month representation. Despite a net worth of $300 million, Bieber’s recent financial challenges highlight growing concerns over his spending practices.

Previous article
Sophie Turner reveals agony after divorce from ex-Joe Jonas
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry slammed for turning into an angry ‘boy’ in the...

Prince Harry has reportedly started to feel the effects of all the backlash he receives and has become an ‘angry boy’ that would rather...

Angelina Jolie Keeps Men at a Distance, Still Healing from Past with Brad Pitt: Report

24-10-31 LHR

24-10-31 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.