Swat schoolchildren come up with solutions to address climate change

SWAT: To reduce the effects of climate change and prevent environmental pollution in Swat valley, government schoolchildren came up with solutions by presenting artworks and models with the help of their hidden talents.

“The schoolchildren said that planting more trees and taking practical steps to prevent deforestation is the only solution to avoid the effects of climate change.”

In this regard, a function was held at the Government High School Janu in Khwazakhela Tehsil.

The students from different government schools of Khwazakhela Tehsil participated in this event organized by Lasoona Organization.

The children presented models and artworks, highlighting how to deal with the effects of climate change and make the environment human-friendly.

The chief guest of the event was Fazal Khaliq, Deputy District Education Officer Swat, while on the occasion, Anwar Ali, project manager of Lasoona, parents and a large number of schoolchildren also participated in the event.

“The participants explored the various stalls and artworks and appreciated the hidden talents of the children.”

The children of the climate change group participating in the event informed the participants about their efforts and experiences.

The children also gave a positive message through various tableaus regarding making the environment humane and emphasized to stop deforestation and plant more trees.

Deputy District Education Officer Swat Fazal Khaliq said, in his address, that such programs would create awareness among children, stressing the need for such events on regular basis in schools to prepare future architects for fight the climate change.

Anwar Ali, a project manager of Lasoona, said that we are conducting programs to reduce the effects of climate change in different areas and in this we are bringing more children to the front so that this message can be conveyed from house to house and from village to village.

He said that special awareness training is being given to the children in Swat and Dir along with hand washing and food security to ensure a humane environment.