Pakistan, Russia affirm dedication to bolstering collaboration in security, defense domains: ISPR

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening traditional defense ties with Russia

Colonel General Fomin commends Pakistan Army’s achievements in combating terrorism

Visiting Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister also meets Air Chief and naval Chief, discusses strengthening military ties

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) and Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Aleksandr V Fomin on Tuesday affirmed their dedication to bolstering collaboration in various security and defense domains, according to the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

In related developments, the high-level delegation led by Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Aleksandr V Fomin also held separate meeting Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after the meeting, his Excellency Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, met General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

The meeting addressed the regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including the enhancement of bilateral defense and security cooperation.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening traditional defense ties with Russia, while both sides affirmed their dedication to bolstering collaboration in various security and defense domains.

Colonel General Fomin commended the Pakistan Army’s achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism.

Russia’s Minister, Air Chief discuss bolstering of military cooperation

Earlier, a high-level delegation led by Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Aleksandr V Fomin called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and discussed the bolstering of military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two states, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) emphasised strengthening military ties with Russia through collaborative training programmes, joint military drills, and industrial collaboration.

“The meeting also discussed new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for PAF equipment,” the statement said.

Fomin appreciated the recent advancements in the PAF under the current leadership and reiterated his resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military-to-military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.

Colonel General Fomin calls on Chief of the Naval Staff

Meanwhile, Colonel General Fomin also called on the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

The meeting discussed professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security.

Ashraf expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation and desires to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

“Various avenues including bilateral training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two navies were also covered in the meeting,” the statement said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationships particularly in maritime domain and naval technologies, the statement added.