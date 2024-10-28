Taylor Swift ‘shakes off’ Eras tour stage glitch like a pro at New Orleans show

During her final Eras Tour performance in New Orleans, Taylor Swift effortlessly managed a stage malfunction that could have disrupted her set. As she performed her 2024 song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” at the Caesars Superdome, the silver platform, known as the “Tayoomba,” stopped moving unexpectedly. Swift kept her cool, dancing and singing with her usual energy, while her dancers maneuvered around the stalled platform.

Swift, 34, jumped down from the “Tayoomba” and continued her routine along the catwalk, adjusting seamlessly to the unexpected challenge. This marked the first time she performed “Down Bad” without the platform’s assistance.

Despite her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, missing the shows due to his football season, Swift’s close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended two of her New Orleans concerts. The couple, married since 2012, was spotted enjoying the performance, singing along, and sharing playful moments in the crowd.

Swift hinted at her connection to Kelce during her Friday night show with a playful football throw gesture while singing the outro to “Midnight Rain.” The crowd loved it, taking the moment as a shoutout to Kelce.

The Eras Tour picks up again with three shows in Indianapolis this coming Friday, as Swift continues her record-breaking journey.