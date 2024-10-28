Latif Khosa predicts Imran’s release in November

MULTAN: Latif Khosa, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday expressed optimism regarding the anticipated release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, predicting that he could be freed as early as November.

The statement comes amidst a backdrop of increasing political maneuvering concerning the contentious 26th constitutional amendment.

In comments to the media, Khosa also criticized Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his recent alignment with the government on the amendment, questioning how Rehman could support a two-thirds majority in an assembly he previously opposed.

“How can he be part of a two-thirds majority in an assembly he doesn’t believe in?” Khosa asked, highlighting concerns over Rehman’s change of stance regarding the proposed constitutional change.

To address the internal communication issues within PTI, Khosa suggested appointing Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, as a focal person to help streamline messages and mitigate conflicting statements from party members.

He emphasized the growing confusion within the ranks of PTI, where various leaders have been articulating differing opinions on the amendment and the party’s future direction.

Looking ahead, Khosa speculated that Imran Khan’s release might align with the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, suggesting that a potential victory for Donald Trump could influence Khan’s situation. “Donald Trump’s chances of winning the elections are bright, and he could play a role in the release of Imran Khan once elected,” Khosa stated.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, attention remains focused on the developments surrounding the constitutional amendment, the future of Imran Khan, and the broader implications for political stability in Pakistan.