King Charles sends emotional message to Prince Harry amid health woes

King Charles has reportedly made a heartfelt effort for his son Prince Harry amid his failing health.

According to GB News, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the monarch keeps taking updates about the Duke of Sussex’s “well-being” from her niece Princess Eugenie.

The royal author said, “Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan – and the rest of the Royal Family.”

Jennie shared that the cancer-stricken King Charles is probably “happy” that the Duke still has at least “one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of.”

The royal commentator revealed that Charles, who is inquiring about Harry’s whereabouts and life happenings, is a “positive” move, which could also help in solving the royal feud.

Moreover, the former working royal can “presumably gauge the mood of the family” with the help of Prince Andrew’s daughter Eugenie.

Speaking of reconciliation between Harry and the royal family, Jennie said that it still seems “unlikely.” She added, “It has to start somewhere and with someone and that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath.”