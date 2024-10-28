Liam Payne’s Netflix Series ‘Building the Band’ on hold as tribute plans underway

Liam Payne’s Netflix series Building the Band has been placed on hold following the singer’s untimely death. According to a source from The US Sun, Netflix intends to consult with Payne’s family before discussing a release plan. “There’s no rush to release the series,” the source shared, emphasizing that it may serve as a tribute to Payne, capturing him at his best in the final months of his life.

Building the Band was filmed in Manchester in August, featuring Payne as a mentor alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, with AJ McLean hosting. Although a release date remains uncertain, the project has not been shelved.

Payne tragically passed away in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16 after a fall from a hotel balcony. Reports revealed that he had cocaine, crack, and benzodiazepine in his system. Scherzinger, one of the last people to contact Payne, had exchanged messages with him on the day he died.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Scherzinger paid tribute to Payne, recalling their journey since The X Factor and calling him a “joy” and “light.”