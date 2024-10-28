Article 9A: A Milestone for Environmental Justice

THE inclusion of Article 9A in Pakistan’s Constitution after the 26th Amendment, affirming the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, marks a historic moment not only for Pakistan but for the global community. The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, especially the visionary role played by Senator Sherry Rehman, deserves high commendation for spearheading this unprecedented step. This monumental achievement is the first of its kind, setting Pakistan apart as the trailblazer in recognizing environmental justice as a fundamental human right. It reflects the country’s determination to confront the pressing climate crisis and protect its people, despite contributing minimally to global emissions. The devastating impact of climate change, as witnessed in the form of floods, droughts, and displacement, has taken a severe toll on Pakistan. By enshrining Article 9A, Pakistan is not only highlighting these injustices but also demonstrating its resolve to be a leader in addressing this existential threat to humanity. Senator Sherry Rehman’s efforts showcase Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the planet for future generations. This bold move should inspire other nations to follow suit and acknowledge that the right to a sustainable environment is essential to our survival.

Afnan Wasif

ISLAMABAD