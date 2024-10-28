Prince William finally begins peace talks with Prince Harry

Prince William has seemingly offered an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry with a sweet nod to the Duke.

For the uninitiated, the Prince of Wales recalled a childhood memory during his appearance in the two-part ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

Speaking of his passion project, William said, “I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness. And that’s grown more over the last few years.”

“She took Harry and I both there – I must have been about 11, I think probably… Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before,” he added.

Now, a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that the future King’s decision to publicly mention his brother seems ‘significant’ and could be an olive branch from his side.

He shared, “It’s significant that he has mentioned Harry. He hasn’t mentioned Harry in any speech or any comment, apparently, since 2018. So let us see where this develops.”

“That’s all I could say at the moment, because as we know, there’s a very, very deep rift between the two brothers, and Spare has only just been re-published in paperback,” Richard further said.

Notably, Harry, who left the royal family in 2020, also received birthday wishes from his father, King Charles and the Wales family in September 2024.

This move also hinted that the royal family might bring back the former working royal to strengthen the monarchy.