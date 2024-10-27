World

Taylor Swift makes playful Travis Kelce reference during Eras Tour concert in New Orleans

Taylor Swift delighted fans with a playful nod to her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour show in New Orleans on Friday night. During the outro of her song “Midnight Rain,” Swift mimicked throwing a football, thrilling fans who quickly took to social media, interpreting the gesture as a tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs player.

This isn’t the first time Swift has referenced Kelce during her performances. Over the summer, she struck Kelce’s signature Archer’s pose during her European shows, singing lyrics that many felt were directed at him: “And he never thinks of me / Except when I’m on TV.”

Swift’s shows have also featured subtle jewelry choices, like her Tiffany T Diamond Wire Ring, whose design prominently features the letters “T” — hinting at her connection with Kelce.

In a more overt shout-out, Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” at her Miami show, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” sparking a roar of applause from the crowd. While Kelce couldn’t attend, his family showed their support, with his brother Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, their daughters, and mom Donna Kelce cheering Swift on from the audience.

