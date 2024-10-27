Bilawal endorses constitutional change to protect prime ministers

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed his support for the 26th constitutional amendment, which aims to prevent the premature dismissal of prime ministers.

Bilawal made these comments while attending a polo event in Lahore, where he refrained from engaging in political discussions but addressed his absence from the recent Chief Justice’s swearing-in ceremony.

Explaining his absence, Bilawal stated, “I chose to spend my weekend here in Lahore. It’s everyone’s right to take a break, and I exercised mine this weekend.”

The PPP leader also took the opportunity to highlight the gender inclusivity at the polo tournament, praising the event for featuring female polo players. “Seeing women participate alongside men in polo is refreshing and aligns with our party’s commitment to gender inclusivity,” he said.

Additionally, Bilawal emphasized the importance of breast cancer awareness, which was a focus of the event. “This month is significant for breast cancer awareness, and this tournament plays a crucial role in conveying this vital message globally,” he remarked.

The event, titled Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink, concluded with Bilawal and several female ambassadors distributing awards to the participants. Bilawal shared his appreciation for the sport and the historical significance of the club, along with his pleasure in seeing international female players involved.