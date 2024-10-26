Prince William finally breaks silence after King Charles’ statement about reign

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who remained out of the spotlight during King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to Australia and Samoa, have released a new video with emotional message as King Charles cleared the air about his reign.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media accounts shared a meaningful video about William’s initiative to save the planet.

The video was captioned: “We are determined to ensure that for the first time in human history, the natural world is growing – not shrinking.”

The message, which comes after King Charles’ speech, in which he quashed rumours of his abdication and vowed to serve his people till the last breath, continued: “By halting biodiversity loss and rejuvenating ecosystems, our Finalists are working to ensure a thriving planet that provides clean air and water for all.”

The King in his address said: “For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey.

“Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today.”