Lady Gaga rocks music industry with ‘bold’ new move

By Agencies

Little Monsters are finally reacting to Lady Gaga’s recent ‘dark-pop banger’ Disease.

The singer, who recently collaborated with Bruno Mars on Die With A Smile, lifted the lid on the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album LG7.

In an ode to her previous singles like Bad Romance and The Cure, the 38-year-old songstress produced the spiritual sequel alongside the very talented Andrew Watt.

Gaga belted out lyrics of the ‘healing’ song, “I can play the doctor, I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner, I could make you believe.

“Lay you down like one, two, three, eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness, I can cure your disease.”

Fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rave about the singer’s surprise release, a game-changing song that revolutionized the music landscape.

One user wrote, “Gaga being back in a HUGE way with a dance dark pop banger and incredible visuals … THATS MOTHER (monster) ALWAYS.”

Another chimed in, adding, “I’m so happy that it didn’t leak, she didn’t tease it, NOTHING. IT F****** HIT ME LIKE A TRAIN AND LEFT ME IN COMA!”

For the unversed, Disease marks new beginnings of the singer’s music era since 2020’s Chromatica.

