Entertainment

Liam Payne’s friend opens up about miraculous last meeting

By Agencies

One Direction star Liam Payne left the world grieving as he died after a fall from the third floor balcony of the Argentinian hotel where he was on vacation.

The 31-year-old singer was not just a star but also a good-hearted person, as people close to him, expressed in their tributes.

His friend, Madison Donnan took to X to share how he always walked an extra mile for his friends, and did that even weeks before his death.

Liam Payne’s friend opens up about miraculous last meeting

The influencer revealed that she got married to businessman Matthew Kenner in Paris, this August, and Liam flew from far away to attend their celebration.

In her touching tribute, Madison wrote, “We are still in disbelief that we lost our dear friend Liam. He was a talented singer, songwriter, and most importantly, a cherished friend whose spirit lit up every room he entered.”

Sharing an insight into the late singer’s life as a friend, she added, “Today, as we honour Liam’s memory, let us not only celebrate his artistry but also the profound impact he had as a friend. Liam left filming to catch a red eye and make it to our wedding. He waited at the end of the aisle to be the first to congratulate us.”

The note concluded with condolences for Liam’s loved ones.

This comes after it was reported that the Strip That Down singer’s death investigation is still not completed. His father Geoff Payne is still in Argentina waiting for son’s dead body to be sent to his native land, UK.

Previous article
Prince William finally breaks silence after King Charles’ statement about reign
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Shakira says music is her ‘way of healing’ from Gerard Pique...

Shakira is channelling her heartbreak into music as she continues to heal from her split with husband-of-11-years Gerard Piqué. In her latest cover story with GQ...

Four cops injured in attack on prison vans carrying PTI MPAs, workers in Sangjani

Ben Affleck’s non-negotiable dating rule after split with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Aniston reacts as Brad Pitt rekindles bond with Courteney Cox

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.