Liam Payne’s friend opens up about miraculous last meeting

One Direction star Liam Payne left the world grieving as he died after a fall from the third floor balcony of the Argentinian hotel where he was on vacation.

The 31-year-old singer was not just a star but also a good-hearted person, as people close to him, expressed in their tributes.

His friend, Madison Donnan took to X to share how he always walked an extra mile for his friends, and did that even weeks before his death.

The influencer revealed that she got married to businessman Matthew Kenner in Paris, this August, and Liam flew from far away to attend their celebration.

In her touching tribute, Madison wrote, “We are still in disbelief that we lost our dear friend Liam. He was a talented singer, songwriter, and most importantly, a cherished friend whose spirit lit up every room he entered.”

Sharing an insight into the late singer’s life as a friend, she added, “Today, as we honour Liam’s memory, let us not only celebrate his artistry but also the profound impact he had as a friend. Liam left filming to catch a red eye and make it to our wedding. He waited at the end of the aisle to be the first to congratulate us.”

The note concluded with condolences for Liam’s loved ones.

This comes after it was reported that the Strip That Down singer’s death investigation is still not completed. His father Geoff Payne is still in Argentina waiting for son’s dead body to be sent to his native land, UK.