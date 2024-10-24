Parents must take action

With over 118 million broadband users in Pakistan as of 2023, according to Pakistani Telecommunication Authority, it is easier than ever for children to access online viewing platforms. While YouTube offers valuable educational resources, it also harbours inappropriate, harmful, and even dangerous content completely unsuitable for young developing minds.

According to a study conducted by the PTA in 2022, nearly 60% of Pakistani children between the ages of 6 and 15 spend at least two hours a day on the Internet. Many parents are completely unaware of and oblivious to the types of videos their children may encounter. From violent and explicit material to content promoting extremist ideologies or spreading misinformation, these videos can have a detrimental impact on children’s mental health, social development and worldviews.

A particularly alarming aspect is the rise of ‘clickbait’ content which often disguises itself as kids-friendly content but ultimately leads children down a rabbit hole of disturbing visuals. Continued lack of content regulation can cause behavioural issues and desensitisation to violence and even anxiety.

It is crucial for parents in Pakistan to take proactive measures such as downloading YouTube kids, setting screen time limits and regularly supervising and discussing what their children watch online. Open discussions about online content with children are essential for parents in the light of these issues. Encouraging our youth to critically think about what they see and teaching them to recognise improper material can help them make safer decisions independently.

Parents can help their children navigate the digital world more responsibly and with greater confidence by creating a supportive environment. Digital safety must become a priority.

HAYA HEMANI

KARACHI