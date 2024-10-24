Opinion

Hub’s public health woes

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Industrial areas are generally kept away from residential areas for a variety of reasons. However, in Hub which is the main industrial city of Balochistan, a large number of factories and industrial concerns are located close to the residential areas. Some of them even share boundaries with houses. These factories release carbon dioxide and other harmful chemicals, increasing the risk of diseases in the general population. The authorities must take immediate action to address this growing and serious health as well as environmental concern.

UZAIR

HUB

Previous article
Parents must take action
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Poll reveals Trump taking narrow lead of 2% over Harris

WASHINGTON: In a newly released Wall Street Journal poll, former President Donald Trump has edged ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris by 2% in...

Xi advocates high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation

Scientific payloads of China’s first reusable, returnable satellite delivered to users

2024 Korea Week: Pakistani, Korean artistes enthrall audiences at music festival

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.