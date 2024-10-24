Hub’s public health woes

Industrial areas are generally kept away from residential areas for a variety of reasons. However, in Hub which is the main industrial city of Balochistan, a large number of factories and industrial concerns are located close to the residential areas. Some of them even share boundaries with houses. These factories release carbon dioxide and other harmful chemicals, increasing the risk of diseases in the general population. The authorities must take immediate action to address this growing and serious health as well as environmental concern.

UZAIR

HUB