Another Saudi investors visit

No words are strong enough to fully describe the most warm brotherly relations based on mutual respect and love between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Relations between the two countries are no doubt cited as the most ideal around the world. Saudi Arabia has always stood with and supported Pakistan in every difficult situation, be it some natural calamity, foreign aggression or any other problem of grave nature. Pakistanis have all along been booking towards Saudi Arabia when they are facing some big problem and Saudi Arabian help and assistance, as requested and required, comes within no time.

From the very inception of their diplomatic relations, both countries have navigated challenges together standing shoulder to shoulder in difficult times. This unwavering solidarity between the two countries which also are tied closely in religious bonds has been more explicitly demonstrated, particularly in recent years as Saudi Arabia was playing a pivotal and most appreciable role in assisting Pakistan in overcoming its difficult economic situation.

Only a couple of months back, a high-level Saudi delegation including ministers and a large number of Saudi investors had visited Pakistan to explore the opportunities for investments in different sectors here.

Now, another high-level 130-member Saudi Investment delegation , headed by the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Kaliiiiid bin Abdulaziz has visited Pakistan for three days..

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are on a path to forge ever closer strategic cooperation as the country has recently marked a major shift in its policy emphasizing Pakistan now wants trade and not aid. In recent months, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have actively collaborated to enhance bilateral trade and investment. It may be recalled that earlier this year, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is regarded as a friend of Pakistan and its people, had reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to expedite a $5 billion investment package for Pakistan.

The visiting Saudi investors interacted with prospective Pakistani investors at a business conference exploring the possibilities in which sectors they can possibly make their investments. The Saudi Minister, along with the delegation members, called on President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. Bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries figured during these meetings. Both sides underlined the dire need for further expanding and strengthening close relations and exploring possibilities of maximum Saudi investment in different sectors on the coming months in Pakistan.

Another visit by Saudi investors and businessmen and the signing of large number of 27 MoUs is also being viewed as further strengthening and promoting of brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and due implementation of the signed MoUs without any lethargy and wastage of time augurs well for mutual benefits of the people of the two countries and the Saudi and Pakistani businessmen and investors in particular.

Following participation in the business conference and productive and encouraging interaction between the visiting Saudi investors and businessmen with Pakistani counterparts, a ceremony was held at which signed documents were exchanged between Saudi and Pakistani businessmen/investors. On this occasion as many as 27 Memoranda of Understanding worth about $2.2 billion were signed and exchanged. These pertained to multiple sectors including Agriculture, Livestock, IT & Telecommunication, food, Minerals, Energy, Tourism, Real Estate and Logistics, Industry, Petroleum among others.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir and Saudi Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Fateh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the visit to Pakistan of another Saudi business and investors delegation was a true manifestation of great sincerity and affection for the people of Pakistan from Saudi Crown Prince Moohammad Bin Salman (MBS). He also categorically stated that it will be ensured that these MoUs are implemented in letter and spirit without facing any impediments and he would personally be observing progress in this regard.

The Saudi Minister in his meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, COAS General Asim Munir and others said without mincing words quite emphatically that Pakistan is our second home, we are not friends but a family. He also made a pointed mention of the important role of Pakistan Investment Facilitation Council (PIFC) in attracting the Saudi businessmen and investors visit to Pakistan to explore possibilities for their investment here in different sectors.

