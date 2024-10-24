SC petitioned for a full court to hearing plea against 26th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician and former senator Afarsiab Khattak on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC), seeking the constitution of a full court for hearing of the petition against the 26th constitutional amendment.

Afarsiab Khattak has moved the apex court against the coercive tactics and arm twisting of the lawmakers and subsequent passage of the 26th constitutional amendment. In the petition, he requested for the constitution of a full court to hear his petition against the 26th constitutional amendment.

He has made all political parties including the PML-N and PPP as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner has adopted the position that whether the members of the assembly cast their votes voluntarily or under pressure, the Supreme Court should conduct an inquiry into the matter itself or through a judicial commission to dig the facts.

He requested the top court to annul the 26th Constitutional Amendment, terming it against the independence of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the 26th constitutional amendment was also challenged in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. The petition was filed on behalf of Advocate Muhammad Shahid, citing Sections 18, 17, 18, 14 of the Amendment Act 2024, 13, 10.9. 8, 7 and 22 be declared unconstitutional. The petitioner has adopted the stance that prevent hearing is an obstacle to the independence of the judiciary. He also termed the extension in the service of Chief Election Commissioner until the new commissioner is appointed as undemocratic and against the constitution.

Earlier, the 26th constitutional amendment was challenged in the Supreme Court, in which it was requested to declare the constitutional amendment null and void.