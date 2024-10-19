New developments in the murder of Azerbaijani opposition figure

PARIS: Recent revelations have shed light on the tragic murder of Azerbaijani political émigré Vidadi Iskanderli, who was fatally stabbed in his home in Mulhouse, France.

Iskanderli, a vocal critic of Azerbaijani oligarchs, died in the hospital on 1 October after sustaining over 20 stab wounds in the attack on 29 September, according to reports from the BBC.

Three unidentified assailants broke into Iskanderli’s residence, inflicting critical injuries to his liver and lungs. Despite efforts to save him, Iskanderli passed away two days later. Mulhouse police are actively investigating the case.

Ali Oguz, an opposition blogger and host of Oguz TV, highlighted that Iskanderli had recently been exposing the criminal activities of Azerbaijani oligarch Anar Alizade in his blog.

According to Oguz, Iskanderli had received threats from Fuad Agayev, a former Azerbaijani intelligence officer now living in Switzerland who was allegedly acting on Alizade’s behalf.

Agayev, who has faced prior accusations in connection with the poisoning and death of Azerbaijani public figure Sevinj Babaeva in Istanbul in 2012, is reportedly embedded in the Azerbaijani émigré network. Iskanderli, in one of his final statements, expressed fear for his life and accused Agayev of being a “henchman” for Alizade.

The murder of Vidadi Iskanderli has brought renewed attention to the dangers faced by Azerbaijani political exiles in Europe, many of whom continue their activism despite facing intimidation and threats.

Iskanderli was known for his outspoken criticism of the Azerbaijani government and powerful oligarchs, using his platform to call out corruption and human rights abuses. His death has sparked concern among the émigré community, with some activists fearing that targeted violence against dissidents abroad is becoming more prevalent.

The involvement of figures like Fuad Agayev, who has a controversial past and alleged ties to intelligence operations, adds a layer of complexity to the case. Agayev’s history, which includes accusations of involvement in the suspicious death of Sevinj Babaeva, raises questions about a pattern of targeting high-profile opposition figures.

The current investigation into Iskanderli’s murder will likely examine these connections, as well as the broader network of Azerbaijani political and business interests that could be linked to the crime.

Neither Anar Alizade nor Fuad Agayev has issued any public response to these allegations or to Iskanderli’s murder. The investigation is ongoing, the police has confirmed.