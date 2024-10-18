PM Shehbaz ‘confers’ with senior cabinet members on constitutional amends

Law Minister and Attorney General brief the participants on critical constitutional and legal matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday consulted his senior cabinet ministers regarding the proposed constitutional amendment and its approval.

Reportedly, PM Sharif in his informal consultation with the senior member of his cabinet discussed the drafts of the constitutional amendment finalised by the two main coalition partners – the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The meeting took place between PM Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members, including Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and the Attorney General, who briefed the participants on critical constitutional and legal matters.

PM Sharif during the discussion shared details of his late-night meeting with JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman and also reviewed the drafts of the constitutional amendments presented by the PPP and the PML-N.

According to sources privy to the developments taking place in the power corridors, the coalition partners have been hectic efforts to develop consensus on a unified draft with input from all partners. The government also eyed reserved seats through the Election Commission of Pakistan, despite the Supreme Court clear direction on the July 12 decision.

The meeting decided to introduce the constitutional amendment draft with the consultation of the allied parties.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned of halting talks with the government on the proposed constitutional amendment draft amid ‘pressure’ on their members.

Talking to the media along with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders in Islamabad late on Thursday, the JUI-F chief said: “We are engaging with the government with absolute open-heartedness.” Sadly, we are receiving reports of pressure being exerted on their members, and both PTI and BNP members are being intimidated.