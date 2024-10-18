Master Paints thrashes FG/Din Polo to qualify for Pink Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Master Paints and Newage Cables emerged victorious on Friday, the fourth day of the Pink Polo Cup 2024 being played at Jinnah Polo Fields Lahore.

The exciting matches of the Pink Polo Cup 2024, continue at Jinnah Polo Fields, were witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of polo players, their families and polo enthusiast.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints defeated FG/Din Polo with a thrilling 9-7 victory. Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi scored all the nine goals for Master Paints, securing his team’s spot in the main final. As a result, Master Paints will face Diamond Paints in the main final on Sunday.

From the losing team, Raja Mikael Sami scored four goals, while Shaikh Muhammad Rafay, Shaikh Muhammad Farhad, and Sahar Yaqoubi scored one goal each.

The second match of the day saw Newage Cables qualifying for the subsidiary final after defeating Rijas Polo with a score of 5-2. For Newage Cables, brothers Alman Jalil Azam and Adnan Jalil Azam played excellent polo and banged in a brace each while Omer Asjad Malhi contributed one goal. For Rijas, both the goals were converted by Mumtaz Abbas Khan Niazi.