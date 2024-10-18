A new era in Eurasian connectivity

The Shanghai Five, which China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan founded in 1996 to resolve border issues and security concerns, served as the model for the SCO. After Uzbekistan joined the organisation in 2001, it was formally called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and its purpose was expanded to include political, economic, and cultural cooperation. During the 16th Heads of State Summit in Astana in June 2017, Pakistan became a permanent member of the SCO. China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are now the eight full members of the SCO. Its influence and reach are further increased by the presence of many discussion partners and observer nations. The organization’s structure, which revolves on a number of councils and committees, encourages collaboration across different industries.

Pakistan’s strategic location at the intersection of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East makes it an excellent trading route, making the SCO a key platform for realising the goal of Eurasian integration. Encouraging joint connection capacities is essential to realising the common goal of an integrated regional economy. Pakistan is dedicated to upholding the Shanghai Spirit, which is a symbol of respect and trust amongst people for the growth and prosperity of everyone. Over 40 percent of people on the planet are represented by SCO, which speaks for their collective voice and goals. Pakistan has just hosted two meetings of the SCO Member States’ Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) and Ministers Responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activities in Islamabad.

Situated at the crossroads of South West and South Asia, Pakistan offers trade and energy linkages through its sea lanes to the landlocked Central Asian countries (CARs) by providing a communication highway. With three major emerging economic partners in the SCO, Pakistan can improve its existing infrastructure of energy resources and initiate new infrastructure projects to maximize the potential of economic gains. Pakistan’s permanent membership in the SCO is significant since it gives the nation the chance to take the lead in trade, commerce, counterterrorism, and regional stability.

Because of its abundant resources for producing gas and oil, the SCO has the ability to influence the global geopolitical, economic, and strategic environment. States in South Asia are experiencing serious shortages of energy as a result of the rapid population expansion driving up energy needs. South Asian nations have an ideal chance to launch new energy projects through the SCO that will not only supply energy but also advance economic integration.

The two massive projects, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) and Iran-Pakistan gas pipelines, will benefit the area and China is determined to invest in projects including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor. The Asian Development Bank has identified 52 potential roads to connect the CARs and five seaports to connect Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The Pakistani ports will be connected through 31 roads to central Asia, increasing regional trade by 160 percent.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is the strongest massive project of 65 nations aimed at establishing a modern Silk Road to connect the second largest economy of the world with Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. The CPEC is one of the cornerstones of this mega project, as it will provide China access to the Arabian Sea via Pakistan. China is looking to re-route its trade, and Gwadar port is the safest route for China due to cost and time effectiveness.

As the SCO evolves, Pakistan’s role will likely become even more significant, especially amid ongoing geopolitical changes and emerging economic opportunities. By leveraging its strengths and addressing challenges, Pakistan can contribute to a more stable, prosperous, and interconnected Eurasia.

CPEC is a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to enhance economic connectivity through infrastructure development, energy projects, and trade facilitation. It includes infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and ports, which are expected to boost Pakistan’s economy and improve connectivity with Central Asia. Energy cooperation under CPEC aims to address Pakistan’s energy crisis by investing in power generation and distribution, enhancing industrial productivity and contributing to overall economic growth. Pakistan needs to enhance trade relations with other SCO members, leverage its agricultural and textile sectors for export growth and investment, and participate in cultural exchange programmes for cultural understanding, tourism, and business opportunities.

From a security perspective, the SCO membership is particularly critical since Pakistan has been afflicted by extremism and terrorism. Pakistan may work with member nations to drive out terrorism from its borders and share its expertise in a platform provided by the SCO. Coordination between Pakistan and India is crucial for the regional development and stability of South Asia, as well as the development of South Asian trade routes and energy corridors.

The SCO can provide a neutral venue for both countries to discuss and address their concerns through dialogue and peaceful approaches. Economic prosperity is closely linked with foreign policy, and the SCO can provide a forum for creating a soft image for enhancing trade relationships and exploring new markets for trade. Pakistan can use the SCO forums to highlight its sacrifices and success against terrorism to improve its image in the region.

The SCO offers numerous opportunities for Pakistan, but challenges such as geopolitical tensions, economic disparities, and issues related to terrorism and extremism persist. Ongoing tensions between member states, particularly between Pakistan and India, complicate regional cooperation. Economic disparities among members can hinder collaborative efforts, and despite collective initiatives, terrorism remains a significant challenge for Pakistan.

As the host of the SCO, Pakistan stands to benefit from increased market access to Central Asian markets, infrastructure development through initiatives like CPEC, and joint security efforts that can enhance stability. Pakistan’s geostrategic location, economic potential, and active involvement in various initiatives make it a vital player in the SCO’s objectives.

