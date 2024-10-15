Entertainment

Taylor Swift shares delightful life update after date night with Travis Kelce

By Agencies

Taylor Swift delighted her fans by announcing a major life update amid the growing romance with Travis Kelcwe.

On October 15, the globally known musician took to her Instagram and released a surprising video in which she introduced ‘The Official Eras Tour Book.’

The book features Swift’s “personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos and all the magical memories made with fans.”

The statement alongside the video reads, “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend.”

She added, “This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

The Lover singer said, “Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th.”

Notably, Swift’s announcement came a day after she went on a romantic date night with her beau Kelce in New York City.

