Entertainment

Kylie Jenner reveals sister Khloe Kardashian’s key beauty advice

By Agencies

Kylie Jenner recently revealed her beauty secret and credited Khloe Kardashian for teaching her the importance of sun protection.

Recently, the 27-year-old socialite revealed her personal skin care tips to ELLE magazine and thanked her elder sister for passing out the beauty tips to her.

Previous article
Taylor Swift makes major announcement ahead of ‘Eras Tour’ final leg
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Cassie Ventura seen with apparent facial bruising in resurfaced photos amid...

Recently unearthed photos from January 2013 show Cassie Ventura, ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, with what appear to be facial bruises, further intensifying scrutiny...

Bilawal reiterates call for judicial reforms, proposes federal constitutional court

Pakistan and China vow to deepen strategic ties, boost CPEC projects

Miners in Duki stage protests after deadly attack kills 21 workers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.