Pakistan, China ink MoUs to further expand bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including security, education, agriculture, human resources development and science and technology.

In this regard, two sides exchanged documents of 13 accords at a ceremony held at PM House also witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The documents were exchanged after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held the delegation-level talks wherein they discussed all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective delegations witnessed the ceremony.

Pakistan and China exchanged the documents of a Handing over certificate of Smart Classrooms Project inked by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Pakistan and China exchanged the minutes of 13th meeting of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee and 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Lou Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Promoting Cooperation on Livelihood Working Group of CPEC.

Both sides reached an understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of Information and Communication; Water Conservancy Facilities; Flood Control and Calamity Reduction; and Security.

The MoUs in this regard were exchanged by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Ahad Cheema and Luo Zhaohui also exchanged documents of Letters of Exchange on Human Resource Development under the GDI and Assistance Program of Firefighting Vehicles to Islamabad.

The two countries exchanged an MoU on Jointly Supporting the Joint Laboratories inked by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong.

Pakistan and China also agreed on the Co-production of TV Programs and the document was signed by Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Chinese Ambassador Zaidong.

Minister for National Food Security and and Research Rana Tanvir Hussain and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong exchanged the documents of protocol on Quarantine Requirements of export of donkey meat to China.

Announcement of the agreement on Currency Swap Agreement between the People’s Bank of China and the State Bank of Pakistan was also made during the ceremony.