China urges U.S. not to send wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces

BEIJING: China on Monday urged the United States not to send any wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces.

If the U.S. truly cares about the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and the prosperity of the region, it should adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the U.S., said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA on Monday organized its troops of army, navy, air force and the rocket force to conduct “Joint Sword-2024B” drills in the Taiwan Straits and the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to comments by the U.S. State Department about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s “Joint Sword-2024B” drills surrounding the Taiwan island.

The U.S. should act on its leaders’ commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence,” stop arming Taiwan, and stop sending any erroneous signals to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, Mao added.

The drills are a powerful deterrent to the separatist activities of “Taiwan independence” elements and are legitimate and necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty and national unity, said the command.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said “Taiwan independence” and cross-Straits peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, and the provocations from the “Taiwan independence” forces will inevitably be met with countermeasures.

China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region, which is evident to regional countries, Mao said.

Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question is China’s domestic affair that brooks no foreign interference, she added.