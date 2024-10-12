Business leaders call for PTI to delay protest amid SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has appealed to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to defer their planned protest rally set for October 15 at D-Chowk, citing the concurrent hosting of international delegates in the city.

PBF President Khawaja Mehboobur Rehman emphasized that the presence of international dignitaries for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled from October 15 to 17, 2024, necessitates a calm and welcoming environment.

Rehman highlighted that the successful execution of the SCO summit is crucial for enhancing economic stability in Pakistan.

He urged PTI to reconsider their protest plans in favor of supporting what he described as a pivotal event for Pakistan’s foreign policy and diplomatic efforts.

According to Rehman, the SCO summit not only bolsters Pakistan’s international standing but also presents a significant opportunity for member states to address regional and international challenges collectively.

He added that the summit is expected to further strengthen trade relations among the SCO member states, underscoring the importance of a focused and hospitable approach during this critical period.