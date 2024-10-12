Farooq Sattar criticises motives behind proposed constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Farooq Sattar, a prominent leader of MQM Pakistan, has voiced concerns that the upcoming constitutional amendments are being driven more by political interests than by principled considerations.

Addressing queries regarding his party’s support for the amendments, Sattar revealed that MQM has not yet received the draft of the proposed constitutional reforms.

Sattar highlighted that the nature of these amendments reflects the current political necessities rather than a commitment to principled governance.

He pointed out that similar amendments would likely be proposed by PTI if they were in power, underscoring a broader political consensus on expanding the role of Parliament in judicial appointments within constitutional courts.