PTI moves SC for postponement of scheduled intra-party election review case hearing

Request states that Advocate Hamid Khan will not be able to appear in PTI intra-party election case on Friday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, postponement of the hearing of the intra-party election review case scheduled for Friday (tomorrow).

The three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is scheduled to hold the hearing.

The plea has been filed in the Supreme Court, request postponement of the intra-party election the case, stating that Advocate Hamid Khan has a family commitment in Lahore on Friday,

The on-record advocate informed the opposing lawyers about Hamid Khan’s unavailability.

The court has been requested to postpone the PTI intra-party election review case hearing.

It is important to note that the case is scheduled to be heard on Friday by a bench led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, along with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha Malik.

In a statement released to the press, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) previously stated that it has consistently demonstrated flexibility regarding the scheduling of intra-party elections, asserting that any delays are the responsibility of the PTI.

The ECP noted that PTI conducted its most recent intra-party elections on March 3, 2024; however, these elections were plagued by several issues, prompting the ECP to issue a notice on April 23, 2024.

The first hearing in this matter occurred on April 30, 2024. Between April and October 2024, six hearings were conducted, with the PTI requesting additional time on five occasions, leading to multiple delays.