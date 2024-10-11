Grand Jirga authorises Gandapur to resolve peace-related issues ahead of PTM gathering

KP CM’s hosted Jirga brings Gandapur, Naqvi and Kundi sit together to discuss challenges to peace and security

Leaders of ANP, Qaumi Watan Party, PML-N and PTI and KP Assembly Speaker and members attend grand jirga

PESHAWAR: A grand jirga on Thursday authorised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resolve peace-related issues in the province ahead of a three-day gathering being organised by the recently proscribed Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

The grand Jirga brought political leaders from both the federal and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments together to address challenges to peace and security in the region.

The Jirga at the Chief Minister’s House in KP’s provincial capital was hosted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and attended by prominent political figures, including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

Members of the KP Assembly and leaders from various political parties also participated, showing a unified effort to address the province’s growing security concerns.

Other politicians including Awami National Party (ANP)’s Aimal Wali Khan, Mohsin Dawar, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP)’s Sikandar Sherpao, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Speaker Babar Salim Swati belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were among the key figures attending the meeting, alongside PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

On Sunday, the federal government imposed a ban on the PTM, citing threats to national peace and security. On Tuesday, the KP government prohibited its officials and employees from engaging with the three-day Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga, also called the Pashtun Qaumi Adalat, organised by the PTM and issued a public warning against any association. Khyber Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Sanaullah Khan also imposed Section 144 in the district for 30 days.

The move came in the lead-up to the grand jirga, scheduled for October 11 in Khyber district. Diehard activists assembled at the venue of their three-day jirga in Jamrud on Sunday evening in clear defiance of the federal government’s order and vowed to hold the gathering.

The PTI had condemned the ban and the KP Assembly also criticised the police’s action against PTM activists in the Khyber district that resulted in three deaths a day ago.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Saif had upheld the federal government’s stance and restrictions in a video message issued on Wednesday night but also announced that CM Gandapur had directed Khyber MPAs to resolve tensions and invited all parties to a grand jirga on the issue.

A statement issued by Barrister Saif said that the gathered members “assigned CM Gandapur with the responsibility to conduct a peace jirga with all relevant stakeholders to solve all matters through consultation and peaceful means.”

CM Gandapur accepted the responsibility of conducting a peace jirga and thanked the participants for reposing their trust in him, the statement said.

It added that the process of consultation and strategy for the solution of all matters would soon be completed, adding that the chief minister announced holding a peace jirga as its host.

Addressing the jirga, CM Gandapur said: “I am grateful to all the parliamentarians and political leaders for participating in the jirga on my invitation. I also thank all the parliamentarians and political leaders for trusting me to lead this jirga.”

He said everyone had gathered for the sake of peace in the province, over and above any political affiliations.

“Protection of life and property of the citizens is our first responsibility and priority, I hope that through this jirga we will be able to find a way for a peaceful solution to the problem we are facing.”

The chief minister stressed that solving problems was not possible through conflict or violence but through negotiations.

“For this purpose, we have organised this jirga today according to Pashtun traditions. The opinions and suggestions of all the political leaders participating in the jirga will be fully respected,” he said.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Thursday addressing the situation in the province regarding the PTM jirga, CM Gandapur had expressed hope that a solution to the tension would be found together for the sake of the province, its people, and the country.

Governor Kundi highlights need for peace

On the occasion, KP Governor Faisal Kundi also highlighted the significance of peace in the province during the jirga, according to the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Addressing the gathering, he expressed gratitude to the provincial government for organising the event. He acknowledged existing political differences and stressed that the safety and prosperity of the province remained the top priorities.

He asserted that negotiations were essential for resolving issues, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to the outbreak of violence and deaths in Khyber, he underscored the urgency of addressing security concerns, saying that many areas in the province were still considered no-go zones.

He called for unity among all stakeholders, including the provincial and federal governments, to establish peace.

The governor emphasised the need for dialogue with those who respected the Constitution and laws, urging participants to collaborate on finding solutions. “We must work together to bring peace to our province,” he concluded.

Earlier, an important high-level meeting was held at the Governor House, attended by Naqvi and Muqam.

Notable participants included Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party’s Sikandar Sherpao, the KP inspector general of police, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and others.

The meeting addressed the pressing security issues and strategies for improving the province’s situation.

Kundi earlier today announced that he had accepted the invitation to join the jirga.

“I have long advocated for political unity to address the challenges facing our province, and I am pleased to see the CM recognise the importance of this vision. Now, more than ever, we must put political differences aside and prioritise the welfare of KP. The province’s future must come before all else, and together, we can work towards its betterment with a united front.”

He said the security situation in the province had become a matter of concern for all political parties and he had decided to set aside “all my political engagements to take part” in the grand jirga.

“This is a positive step that aligns with my ongoing call for political parties to unite in addressing the challenges our province is currently facing.”