Special flight evacuates 70 Pakistani nationals from Lebanon

KARACHI: A special flight carrying Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon landed at Karachi airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to details, a foreign airline flight transported 70 Pakistani nationals from Lebanon, with special arrangements made at the Karachi airport to facilitate their arrival.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and other high-ranking officials were present at the airport to welcome the returnees.

Sources revealed that the Pakistani nationals had previously traveled to Damascus, Syria, by road from Lebanon before being airlifted back to Pakistan.

Earlier, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) granted permission for a special flight by Cham Wings Airlines to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon.