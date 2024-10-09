Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files new appeal in high-stakes bail battle

Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying his luck once again to secure bail after being rejected twice.

On Tuesday, October 8, several news outlets, including Page Six, reported that the music mogul’s legal team filed a third appeal for bail with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

This appeal challenges the previous decisions made by the Southern District of New York, which denied the 54-year-old rapper’s bail on two occasions based on allegations of obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper’s team requested his immediate release on the grounds of alleged insufficient evidence for incarceration and claimed errors in the court’s decision.

Prosecutors expressed concerns that releasing the founder of Bad Boy Records would result in him intimidating witnesses and obstructing the case if he were to be let out of jail.

Furthermore, they suggested he poses a flight risk, given his wealth and access to private jets.

For the unversed, Combs was taken into custody last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his forthcoming trial.